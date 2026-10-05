Thomas Tuchel explains Ezri Konsa's England withdrawal amid Arsenal injury fears

The England boss confirmed that Konsa has left the international setup following the 7-0 victory over Croatia in Rijeka. The defender had previously been sidelined for the win against Czechia in Prague but was deemed fit enough to feature in the thrashing of Croatia. However, he has now been released to receive specialist care at his club as England prepare for their next fixture at Wembley.

Tuchel went into specifics regarding the nature of the injury, explaining that the former Aston Villa man was actually managing a problem before he even joined up with the national team. "The story is two different stories, Ezri felt discomfort when he came into camp, played with discomfort against Spain and it got a bit worse," Tuchel explained during a press conference.