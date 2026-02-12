Thomas Tuchel set to extend England stay and sign new contract until 2028

Ex-Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain boss Tuchel took charge of England in January 2025 - having agreed to take the reins a few months prior to that. His initial deal was a relatively short one that would see him complete a World Cup cycle.
Faultless progress was made through qualification for 2026 finals, with the Three Lions considered to be one of the favourites to land a global crown on North American soil. Tuchel has been charged with bringing 60 years of international pain to a close for England’s men’s team.