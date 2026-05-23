England have plans to prevent 'Spygate' antics at World Cup as Thomas Tuchel promises extra security measures

The FA has already conducted extensive checks on the training facilities in Kansas City, where England will be based throughout the competition. With the squad set to fly out on June 1, Tuchel admitted that the wide-open nature of the pitches has necessitated the installation of extra screens and a larger security presence to ensure privacy during tactical drills.
Tuchel addressed the potential for prying eyes, telling reporters: "We will take care of that, of course. As good as possible and not in a crazy way. It is what it is. As you all know, Argentina had the first option to choose a very secluded high-end facility in Kansas. So like always, you try to influence what you can influence. We are very happy with the training facility, especially what the FA and all the people in charge have made now out of it."