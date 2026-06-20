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England v Croatia: Group L - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport
Adhe Makayasa

Thomas Tuchel hints Bukayo Saka is set for bench role again for England's World Cup clash with Ghana

B. Saka
England
England vs Ghana
Ghana
World Cup
T. Tuchel
Arsenal
Premier League

England manager Thomas Tuchel has indicated that winger Bukayo Saka is unlikely to start the upcoming World Cup encounter against Ghana. Despite making a goal-scoring impact from the bench during the opening victory over Croatia, the Arsenal attacker continues to have his minutes carefully managed due to an ongoing Achilles issue.

  • Tuchel protects star attacker

    The Three Lions enjoyed a flying start to their Group L campaign by defeating Croatia 4-2, with Saka providing an immediate assist for Marcus Rashford after being introduced as a second-half substitute. However, the national team coaching staff remain determined to nurse the 24-year-old through the early tournament phases. Although the winger played through pain during Arsenal's successful Premier League title run-in, Tuchel is taking a highly cautious approach.

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    Manager outlines fitness plan

    While the player publicly declared his willingness to gamble on his long-term physical condition to aid the team, his manager is looking at the broader tournament picture. Tuchel stated: "Bukayo is ready and will get more and more ready. I think once we go to the last game of this group he will be ready."

    This delicate management strategy contrasts with the approach of Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta, who traditionally keeps specific medical details concerning his key squad assets entirely in-house.

  • Squad depth eases pressure

    Medical assessments indicate that the winger's Achilles tendinitis has not deteriorated since the conclusion of the gruelling domestic season, but Tuchel seemingly wants him peaking for the knockout rounds. The luxury of benching a player of his calibre highlights England's immense attacking depth, with Noni Madueke likely to resume on the right flank. This cautious approach is further justified by the impressive form of other rotation options, highlighted by Ivan Toney scoring a hat-trick in a recent 5-1 behind-closed-doors friendly victory against Sporting Kansas City.

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  • FBL-WC-2026-MATCH22-ENG-CROAFP

    Ghana test challenges leaders

    England head to the Boston Stadium on Tuesday for a crucial top-of-the-table clash against a Ghanaian side that secured an opening 1-0 win over Panama. The Black Stars present a rigid physical examination as they look to build momentum following their disciplined tournament start. Securing a second successive victory would comfortably book England's place in the round of 32 before their final group match against Panama in New Jersey.

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