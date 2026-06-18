Thomas Tuchel 'begging' FIFA to change pre-match protocol after 'very special moment' was ruined for England boss ahead of Croatia clash
Tuchel frustrated by camera crews
Tuchel has pleaded with FIFA to make an urgent change to their pre-match arrangements after claiming a "very special moment" was ruined by a swarm of photographers. The England manager made his World Cup debut on Wednesday night in Texas, but he was left fuming before a ball had even been kicked when he found himself flanked by media crews during the national anthems.
Tuchel, who did not sing 'God Save The King' but stood in silence, was livid that he could not see his players as they lined up. Images from the AT&T Stadium showed the German appearing visibly frustrated by the proximity of the lenses, which he felt obstructed his view of the team at the start of his tenure on the world stage.
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'I was waiting for this moment'
Speaking after the entertaining 4-2 win, Tuchel did not hold back in his assessment of the situation. "I have to tell you something, I am begging FIFA to change the position of the photographers in the national anthem because I could not see my team in the national anthem," he told reporters. The manager clearly felt the significance of the occasion and was hurt by the lack of visibility.
"I was waiting for this moment. It was a very, very special moment today and I was standing in front of a wall of 50 photographers, half a metre away, and I could not see one single player. It ruined a little bit my experience. It is very emotional. When I was young and when I started coaching, this was too big to dream of this kind of occasion," he added.
Touchline tension with Jordan Pickford
The drama was not limited to the pre-match ceremony, as Tuchel was also caught in a heated exchange with Jordan Pickford during the first half. Despite Harry Kane giving England an early lead, the manager was unhappy with the Everton goalkeeper's distribution when playing out from the back.
Pitchside microphones captured Tuchel shouting instructions at his goalkeeper, demanding he play the ball to the right-back rather than forcing passes while off-balance. When Pickford appeared to offer a response to the dugout, Tuchel reportedly shut down the conversation with a blunt command: "You know what you’re supposed to do, do as I told you!"
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Kane and Bellingham secure victory after tense first half
Despite Kane's first-half brace, the teams went into the break tied at 2-2. However, England found another gear following a halftime rallying cry, with second-half strikes from Jude Bellingham and Marcus Rashford securing the three points in Group L.
The Three Lions now sit at the top of their group and will look to build on this momentum when they face Ghana at the Gillette Stadium on Tuesday. However, the focus remains on Tuchel's high standards, with the manager clearly demanding perfection both on the pitch and from the organisers in the stands.