Thomas Frank admits he 'makes mistakes weekly' as Tottenham boss confirms Cristian Romero WILL remain captain despite public outburst

The atmosphere at Spurs has been tense following Romero’s explosive social media post on Monday, in which he labelled the club’s injury-ravaged squad depth as "disgraceful". Within an hour of the January transfer window closing, the Argentine international took to Instagram to reveal he had played with an illness during Sunday’s 2-2 draw with Manchester City, lamenting that Spurs were left with "only 11 players available". The post was widely interpreted as a direct jab at the club's hierarchy for failing to bolster the squad beyond the mid-month signing of Conor Gallagher.

Speaking ahead of Saturday's trip to Old Trafford to face Manchester United, Frank confirmed that the situation had been "dealt with internally". Although he refused to disclose whether Romero had been fined or otherwise disciplined, Frank was clear that the defender would retain the captaincy. "I wouldn't have done it. That is my message," Frank stated regarding Romero's public criticism, while acknowledging the "beauty of written text" means only Romero truly knows his intent.