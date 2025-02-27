‘They always get the players they want’ - Man City told Erling Haaland’s 10-year deal means nothing if Real Madrid pursue another ‘Galactico’ as Norway legend admits he ‘wouldn’t be surprised’ at transfer Erling Haaland Manchester City Real Madrid Transfers LaLiga Premier League

Manchester City have been warned that Erling Haaland’s 10-year contract will count for nothing if Real Madrid want to make him another ‘Galactico’.