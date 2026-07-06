'This is the most optimistic I've been' - Chris Wondolowski backs USMNT World Cup run as San Jose Quakes legend reflects on his own tournament experience

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Chris Wondolowski isn't afraid to admit it. He's jealous.

When he sees 20,000 to 30,000 fans pack nearby San Pedro Square in downtown San Jose for watch parties, or watches U.S. National Team games played in his own backyard in Santa Clara, part of him wishes he could be back out on the pitch with the Americans.

But that's the life of a professional athlete. You get your moment in the spotlight before moving on and watching others enjoy theirs.

"It's unreal," Wondolowski told GOAL at the San Jose Earthquakes' Wine and Dine charity event last Tuesday. "The buzz and to see what's been created, the atmosphere behind [it]. To have your home fans, and then your family and friends there. It's truly special."

Wondolowski, of course, had plenty of special moments of his own during an illustrious 17-year career. He was recently named to the 2026 National Soccer Hall of Fame after scoring 171 MLS goals during his time with the Houston Dynamo and Earthquakes. He also earned 35 caps for the U.S. men's national team, scoring 11 goals, and was part of Jurgen Klinsmann's 2014 World Cup squad that reached the Round of 16 against Belgium.

In the latest edition of GOAL Convo, a recurring Q&A with central figures in the American soccer scene, Wondolowski reflects on his own World Cup experience, what this tournament has meant to him and what he's up to these days.

NOTE: This interview has been lightly edited for brevity and clarity.



