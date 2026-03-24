Thirty-year trophy wait over?! Aston Villa tipped for memorable double as former defender explains how to prevent Unai Emery departure

Villa last got their hands on a prestigious prize in 1996, when savouring League Cup glory. Three decades later and the plan is to bring that barren spell to a glittering end. Positive progress has been made to the Europa League quarter-finals.

Having forced their way into top-five contention over recent seasons, the plan had been to avoid second-tier competition in Europe. They did, however, slip to sixth in the Premier League standings last season and are having to make do.

Emery is the ideal candidate to lead Villa down the continental path that they find themselves on, as a four-time winner of the competition. He also guided Arsenal to the Europa League final during a largely forgettable 18-month stint as Gunners boss.

The Villans are considered to be favourites to land that honour in 2025-26 - amid competition from the likes of Porto, Nottingham Forest and Real Betis - and a loyal fan base is desperate to savour that winning feeling again.