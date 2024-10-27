'Everything is Thierry Henry-ish!' - Bukayo Saka reacts to breaking Arsenal legend's 23-year-old record after appearing to copy his goal celebration in thrilling draw with Liverpool
Arsenal starboy Bukayo Saka reacted to breaking a 23-year-old Thierry Henry record after scoring his 50th Premier League goal against Liverpool.
- Saka netted opener in 2-2 draw with Liverpool
- Strike marked 50th Premier League goal
- Beat Henry to record at 23-years-old