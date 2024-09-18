Thierry Henry Christian PulisicGetty/CBS Sports Golazo
Scott Wilson

Thierry Henry branded an 'arrogant piece of manure' for 'strange and awkward' behaviour towards Christian Pulisic as CBS pundit appears to ignore USMNT & AC Milan star during live interview

USAC. PulisicT. HenryChampions LeagueAC MilanAC Milan vs LiverpoolLiverpool

Thierry Henry has been criticised for his behaviour towards Christian Pulisic in a post-match interview following AC Milan's 3-1 defeat to Liverpool.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Thierry Henry branded 'arrogant'
  • Frenchman appeared to ignore Pulisic
  • AC Milan lose 3-1 to Liverpool in UCL
Article continues below