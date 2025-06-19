Thibaut Courtois admits Real Madrid still dealing with Carlo Ancelotti hangover and warns Xabi Alonso revolution will take time after disappointing Club World Cup debut under new coach
Thibaut Courtois talked about Real Madrid's disappointing debut under Xabi Alonso, explaining that the team still has Carlo Ancelotti's 'automatisms'.
- Madrid poor in Al-Hilal draw in CWC opener
- Courtois mentions Ancelotti to explain the result
- Confident things will change in the future