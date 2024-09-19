Thibaut Courtois reveals the truth behind Brazilian wonderkid Endrick's new 'Bobby' nickname at Real Madrid

GettyChris BurtonThibaut Courtois reveals the truth behind Brazilian wonderkid Endrick's new 'Bobby' nickname at Real MadridEndrickReal MadridT. CourtoisJ. BellinghamBrazilLaLigaReal Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has revealed the truth behind the ‘Bobby’ nickname handed out to Brazilian wonderkid Endrick.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowForward joined Blancos after turning 18Said to be big fan of ex-England starTeased by team-mates in Spanish capitalArticle continues below