Thibaut Courtois slams 'deplorable' Gianluca Prestianni defence and Jose Mourinho amid Vinicius Jr row as Benfica winger denies aiming racial slur at Real Madrid match-winner

The fallout from the first-leg playoff continues to dominate the headlines as Real Madrid prepare for the return leg on Wednesday. Prestianni was provisionally suspended by UEFA on Monday after being accused of insulting the Brazilian international. However, the Argentine midfielder has denied the racism charge, claiming Vinicius misheard his words.
Adding a further layer to the incident, Aurelien Tchouameni revealed after the game that Prestianni claimed he did not use a racial slur but instead directed a homophobic comment at the winger. For Courtois, the distinction between the two types of abuse does not lessen the gravity of the situation.