Thiago Silva transfer close! Former Chelsea captain in talks to make shock return to Europe after terminating contract with Fluminense

Silva, who has a vast experience of playing in Europe for 18 years, is all set to return after a brief stint with boyhood club Fluminense, as O Jogo reports that Portuguese giants FC Porto are eyeing a move for the seasoned campaigner. Silva is currently a free agent after mutually terminating his contract with the Brazilian club earlier this month.
The veteran centre-back retired from the Brazil national team in 2022 but he is now eyeing a comeback to Carlo Ancelotti's side with only a few months left before the 2026 World Cup in North America. With that in mind, Silva wants to play regularly in Europe and thus could be tempted to accept the offer.
One of the important reasons why Silva terminated his Fluminese contract was his desire to live close to his family, who reside in London since his time at Premier League giants Chelsea.