Thiago Silva finds new club as Chelsea & PSG legend returns to Europe aged 41 after Fluminense exit

The veteran defender had widely been expected to hang up his boots following his sentimental return to Rio de Janeiro in 2024. However, the former Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain captain has proven that his appetite for the elite game remains unsated. On Sunday afternoon, the Portuguese giants confirmed via their official social media channels that they had secured the services of the centre-back on a contract running until the end of the 2025-26 campaign.
The move represents one of the most remarkable late-career transfers in modern history. At 41, most players have long since transitioned into coaching or punditry, yet the Brazil international remains determined to compete at the highest level. His arrival at the Estádio do Dragao adds immense experience to a squad that is currently top of the Primeira Liga under the guidance of Italian manager Francesco Farioli.