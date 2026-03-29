Thiago Alcantara bursts into tears during Diogo Jota tribute in Liverpool Legends match
An emotional return to Anfield
The former Liverpool midfielder returned to his old stomping ground to line up alongside greats like Steven Gerrard and Peter Crouch, but the festive atmosphere turned sombre in the 20th minute. The entire stadium rose to honour Jota, who tragically passed away in a car accident last July alongside his brother, Andre Silva. Thiago, who shared a dressing room with Jota for four seasons, was seen joining the applause before being completely overcome by grief, covering his face with his hands as the reality of the loss hit home. While he managed to compose himself to continue the game, the raw emotion displayed by the current Barcelona assistant manager resonated deeply with the 62,000 fans in attendance.
Thiago rolls back the years
Despite the emotional weight of the afternoon, Thiago proved that class is permanent. Having retired when his Liverpool contract expired in 2024, the 34-year-old looked every bit the elite playmaker that won titles across Europe. It took him just six minutes to find the back of the net, latching onto a sequence involving Ryan Babel and Gerrard to open the scoring for the Reds. Jay Spearing double their lead, but Dortmund showed the competitive spirit of the fixture by fighting back to secure a 2-2 draw.
Reflecting on the goal after the match, Thiago spoke about the joy of scoring at the Kop end once again. "It was an unbelievable moment for sure and I'll keep it with me. When I scored, Stevie [Gerrard] came and I told him it was the first sprinting I did since I arrived at Liverpool! Having 62,000 people was just unbelievable. We feel home every time we are here," he told reporters.
Gerrard hails midfield partner
The match also provided a 'what if' moment for Liverpool fans as Gerrard and Thiago finally occupied the same midfield. Gerrard, who admitted his body struggled with the pace of the game, was full of praise for the Spaniard. The legendary former captain revealed that Thiago’s presence on the team sheet was a major factor in his decision to participate in this year's event.
"As soon as I knew Thiago was on the list, I made myself available. The respect is mutual," Gerrard said. "My brain still works the same speed, but my body is two or three seconds behind so a few frustrating moments, but it was still a fantastic experience. The legs just don't work the same they did ten or 15 years ago. The last time I saw these guys was a year ago. It's too long but we're all doing our own stuff. I believe Liverpool is the best city in the world. The proof is in the pudding. When people are in need…this is your evidence."
- AFP
Klopp returns to the dugout
Adding to the star-studded nature of the event was the return of Jurgen Klopp. The German coach, who left the club at the end of the 2023-24 season, took charge of the Legends side alongside icons Kenny Dalglish, Ian Rush, and John Aldridge.