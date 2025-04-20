'They deserved better!'- Ruben Amorim sorry after Man Utd youngsters Tyler Fredricson and Harry Amass have unhappy Old Trafford debuts as coach highlights 'biggest problem' after Wolves defeat
Ruben Amorim felt sorry for young home debutants Harry Amass and Tyler Fredricson after Manchester United were beaten 1-0 by Wolves at Old Trafford.
- Coach disappointed for young hopefuls
- He also lamented team's lack of firepower
- Hojlund has one goal in 28 appearances