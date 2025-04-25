Theo Hernandez salary: How much does AC Milan star earn per week and annually in Serie A?

Everything you need to know about Theo Hernandez's salary details playing for AC Milan

Theo Hernandez joined AC Milan in 2019, having previously spent two seasons with La Liga giants Real Madrid, including a loan spell at Real Sociedad during the 2018-19 season.

Since his arrival in Italy, Hernandez has established himself as a key figure in the fullback position and is considered one of the leaders in defence alongside club captain and goalkeeper Mike Maignan.

Hernandez played an instrumental role in Milan’s title-winning 2021-22 season, helping the club secure the Scudetto after a wait of over 10 years.

For his contributions to the Rossoneri's success, Hernandez is well compensated by the club and currently ranks as one of the top earners in the squad. But exactly how much does he earn playing for Milan?

GOAL delved into the numbers with Capology and found out!

*Salaries are gross