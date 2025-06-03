FBL-ITA-CUP-MILAN-BOLOGNAAFP
Rohit Rajeev

Theo Hernandez to consider Newcastle and Atletico Madrid offers as AC Milan full-back prepares to reject €20m salary offer from Al-Hilal

AC MilanT. HernandezTransfersAl HilalSerie ANewcastleAtletico Madrid

AC Milan defender Theo Hernandez is poised to say "no" to Al-Hilal's offer as he considers offers from Newcastle United and Atletico Madrid.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Theo Hernandez might reject lucrative Saudi offer
  • There was an agreement between Milan and Al-Hilal
  • Newcastle and Atletico interested in the defender
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱