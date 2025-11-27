'Their French accent was bad!' - Kylian Mbappe mocks Olympiacos fans over attempts to heckle Real Madrid star in Champions League thriller

Madrid’s trip to Greece produced one of the wildest games of the Champions League season, and once again, it was Mbappe who turned chaos into control. Olympiacos struck first through Chiquinho, sending their home crowd into a frenzy, the same fans who had mocked the striker before kick-off in broken French. But the atmosphere changed dramatically as the Madrid superstar responded with one of the most explosive bursts of scoring in his career. The forward levelled the match in the 22nd minute, finishing coolly after being sent through one-on-one. Two minutes later, he rose to power home Arda Guler’s cross. And before the half-hour mark, he had completed a breathtaking hat-trick by burying a ball over the top from Eduardo Camavinga.
Mbappe wasn’t finished. He added his fourth in the 59th minute, taking his tally to 22 goals this season, including nine in just five Champions League games. His second hat-trick of the Champions League campaign and fifth overall in the competition put him closer to overtaking Raul on the all-time scoring list. Olympiacos kept punching, but Mbappe punched harder. And after the match, he finally addressed the taunts that had greeted him during his warm-up, setting the stage for his post-match reaction.