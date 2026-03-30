Talking Tactics: The USMNT were set up to fail against Belgium - and a calamitous collapse served up more questions than answers

Yet what doesn't quite add up here is that there were clearly still some experiments going on. Indeed, if this was about winning, then the U.S. didn't always put themselves in the best positions - in terms of personnel or tactics.

Pochettino has set up this side in a 3-4-2-1 for four and a half games now. It's a solid system that offers the right balance, gets the best out of their best players, and covers up a few cracks defensively. It, in theory, allows the U.S. to double-team wingers, defend in a mid-block at the right times, and hit on the break. All of the evidence of the last few months has suggested that if the U.S. are to be anything close to competitive this summer, it will be in that very system.

Yet that was abandoned on Saturday night. What we had instead was a paper-thin 4-2-3-1 that no one really benefited from.

There's probably a really good footballer somewhere in Tim Weah. But if he is lurking, it's certainly not one that needs to be used at right back against the most effective winger in the Premier League. And even if that is the case, surely there would be a compelling argument to put in the kind of defensive structure to double - if not triple team - every time Doku came anywhere near the ball. A three-at-the-back system would have allowed for that. Instead, Weah was left on an island, and torn to shreds.

The same was true at the other end. What, exactly, was the plan with Christian Pulisic here? To be sure, star players are given a certain amount of freedom. But Pulisic started on the left, came too deep when he seemed frustrated not to be on the ball enough, and wandered around in the bits in between. The result was a cramped final third and a star player dribbling down a lot of blind alleys. He created just one chance for a teammate and lashed wide with the goal gaping early in the second half. By the end of it all, he looked grumpy on the bench after a poor 70 minutes of work.

"I feel I can do better on one of the chances," Pulisic said after the game. "It's frustrating for me. It's been a tough patch, but I feel confident in the way I'm playing, and I feel good creating chances."

Folarin Balogun will take some stick for his 14 total touches, but he spent most of the game with his back to goal while balls were fizzed into his feet quicker than he could blink. McKennie might have found the net, but his showing (12 of 22 passes completed, 0 tackles won) wasn't one to remember.

The point is, this was a system that didn't really seem to get the best out of anyone, at any point.