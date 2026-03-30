Talking Tactics: The USMNT were set up to fail against Belgium - and a calamitous collapse served up more questions than answers

Jeremy Doku took his postmatch interview in much of the same way that he had managed the 90 minutes before. He breezed through it. He spoke of how the USMNT were a tough opponent, how it was a good win for his Belgium side away from home.
And after he was done, Doku signed off with a quick "see ya!" It was a remarkably comfortable conversation, in line with the game he had just played. Doku was immense against the United States. He won the game, in effect, with his twinkling toes and dazzling drops of his shoulder. Belgium were pushed at times, sure, but this 5-2 spanking of the U.S. came without that much effort.
The Belgians will surely go into their game against Mexico happy. But for the U.S., this was a concerning one. For 35 minutes or so, it was an even game. But then, the U.S. did what inferior sides simply cannot do when they're outmatched: they let their level drop. Football at this level is decided by fine margins and individual instances that are then exploited by the best athletes in the world. And the U.S., outmatched and outthought, watched those isolated moments multiply. Post World Cup, no one will remember the scoreline of this game. They might not even remember the result.
But what will perhaps last until then is what, exactly, went so wrong, so quickly. Indeed, the real element of concern against Belgium was not the fact that the U.S. were beaten by three on their own patch. Rather, it was how it happened. Wins, losses, ties - these things always matter to some extent. But with 11 weeks until the kick off of a home World Cup, this looked an awful lot like a U.S. side still figuring out what, exactly, it wants to be.