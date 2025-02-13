Jesus Ferreira 2025 Seattle Sounders Salish Sea KitSeattle Sounders
‘The Salish Sea Kit’ - Seattle Sounders Unveil Ocean-Inspired away kit for 2025 MLS Season

The Rave Green introduce a striking new away jersey that pays homage to the Pacific Northwest’s coastal heritage

  • Away kit features a navy base with turquoise blue accents
  • The design incorporates geometric patterns inspired by coastal weavers
  • Set to make its debut in the 2025 MLS season against Real Salt Lake
