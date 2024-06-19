The Rondo: Will Messi soar? Who crashes? Can USMNT make history? Those and more burning Copa America questions

GOAL US writers predict Copa America winners, players to watch, USMNT's chances, dark horses, likely disappointments

The anticipation is nearly over, and Copa America is upon us. The U.S. men's national team's long run-up to the World Cup starts Thursday, with the best teams in the Americas gathering this summer across America.

And there are plenty of captivating storylines to follow in the coming weeks. Argentina are clear favorites to win the whole thing, fielding a largely unchanged side from the one that achieved World Cup glory in Qatar 18 months ago.

But there are other narratives. The USMNT will look to assert itself as a true contender ahead of the World Cup it will host in two years time. Brazil have a new manager and a fearsome frontline, but question marks everywhere else. Meanwhile, Uruguay, Colombia and Ecuador all have an outside chance of making a run, if everything goes right.

It should be a compelling month of soccer, and our GOAL US writers break it all down in a special edition of... The Rondo.