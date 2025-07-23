The Rondo: Should anyone be surprised that Inter Miami's Leo Messi is skipping MLS All Star Game, what's the impact of the decision for the league and should he be suspended?

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner will not play in Wednesday's All-Star Game, and GOAL US writers debate what it means for MLS

AUSTIN, Texas - Who could have possibly seen this coming? After not showing up to training, going pretty much radio silent for 48 hours, and informing exactly no one publicly of his whereabouts, Lionel Messi has elected not to play in MLS All Star Game.

Perhaps we should have all anticipated this one. Messi gave no public indication that he would actually play in Wednesday's game, even though he was voted in by fans.

He said nothing about being excited to play. Javier Mascherano publicly pleaded for both Messi and Alba to rest their legs, even though both had been selected to participate in All-Star festivities. Is this a case of a legendary footballer who just shows up when he wants to? This is Messi. Messi does what he wants, especially after a congested 2025 playing schedule.

The league hasn't confirmed whether there will be suspensions, and Miami return to MLS play on Saturday. MLS has typically showcased its biggest stars at its midsummer showcase, with stars such as David Beckham, Kaka and Thierry Henry all featuring. The previous high-profile absence was when Zlatan Ibrahimovic decided to skip the 2018 game, which led to the then-LA Galaxy star being suspended.

So what does this mean? Well, the first is that there are some micro-narratives missing. There will be no Sergio Ramos-Messi reunion. That's a real shame. It might also mean fewer people in seats for the game. And more broadly, it might just be evidence that Argentine does not care for the league as much as it cares for him.

GOAL US writers break down Messi's absence, and debate what it means for the All Star Game in the latest edition of... The Rondo.