The Rondo: How good is AC Milan's Christian Pulisic? USMNT Player of the Year debates and what to expect in 2026

With 2025 coming to a close, American soccer can take stock of a meaningful year - even as attention quickly shifts to what promises to be a defining 2026.

The year’s final weeks have only reinforced that sense of momentum, with American players across Europe delivering - led by Christian Pulisic in Serie A, Antonee Robinson back in the Premier League, and Brenden Aaronson finding his stride at Leeds.

That said, there's a lot to discuss. As everyone looks ahead to 2026, what does all of this mean? What did 2025 mean for members of the USMNT, and with that calendar switch just days away, how have they positioned themselves for what's to come in the weeks and months ahead?

GOAL U.S. writers debate all of that and more in another edition of... The Rondo.