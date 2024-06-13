GOAL US writers debate USMNT at Copa America, who will win Euros, and what to make of TST madness

Where does the USMNT go from here? This international window was supposed to be a time for fine-tuning, a time in which manager Gregg Berhalter could look at two performances - not necessarily scorelines - and see something of a team forming. And he certainly has contrast to work with. His side were awful against Colombia, but much better against Brazil.

Which version of this team will show up in Copa America 2024 starting next week?

And even before Copa begins, one of the world's biggest international tournaments is set to kick off. Euro 2024 seems a lot tighter now than it did just a few months ago, with a number of top sides vying to win the whole thing. England and France are favorites, but it's suddenly quite a crowded field.

And as an appetizer to those global events, the second edition of The Soccer Tournament wrapped up in North Carolina this week, with the slightly insane but immensely entertaining exercise in American soccer coming to the forefront of the national conversation around the game.

Our GOAL US writers try to make sense of it all in the latest edition of... The Rondo