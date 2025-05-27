The Rondo: Taking stock of Kevin De Bruyne's apparent decision to bypass MLS, the league's reliance on foreign stars and which European player could be next

GOAL US writers debate De Bruyne's reported move to Napoli after repeated MLS links, and where the league goes from here

So, the Kevin De Bruyne dream ends before it ever really began. The Belgian midfielder, we were told, was destined to play in MLS after Man City elected not to renew his contract. In the few days after, Chicago, Inter Miami and a litany of other sides from America's top flight were linked with his signing. MLS was getting a new star.

Meanwhile, De Bruyne didn't say a word about his future home, and repeatedly pointed out that he was both surprised and unhappy that Man City didn't offer him a new deal. It all sounded like someone with something to prove - and who still wants to play at a high level (with all due respect to MLS).

And so it has passed, with De Bruyne reportedly moving closer to signing for reigning Serie A champions Napoli. It would be a real coup for the Italian side, who seem to have set themselves up nicely to defend their crown. Yet, simultaneously, it seems a loss for MLS, who were perhaps counting on De Bruyne to be their next needle-moving signing.

But how big of a loss is it for the league? Would De Bruyne have made a major impact? And with the Belgian seemingly off the table, who's next for the league in their pursuit of foreign stars?

GOAL US writers debate De Bruyne's apparent decision and where the league goes from here in the latest edition of... The Rondo.