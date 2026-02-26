Goal.com
Ryan Tolmich

Inside The Late Run with Ochocinco: Chad Johnson shares his obsession with soccer and why he wants everyone on the rollercoaster

EXCLUSIVE: The former NFL star discusses launching GOAL’s The Late Run with Ochocinco and the roots of his love for the beautiful game.

On this particular day, Chad Johnson has gone vintage. He's wearing an Ajax top from a year he can't remember, but the specifics don't matter too much. The shirt is a throwback to a fun era and a team filled with legends, which is why Johnson picked it out to wear ahead of this interview. It was a tough pick, too. He has over 900 now, and he's set a new goal for himself: to make soccer clothes the only thing he wears.

"I don't ever want to run out of tops," he says with a laugh to GOAL.

Crazy? Sure, but that's fine. Johnson's whole NFL career was defined by people mistaking his passion for chaos, so why wouldn't that continue into the next phase of his life? This phase, in many ways, is defined by football, too, but this time it's the global kind. 

Johnson is arguably the world's biggest soccer superfan. He approaches the game with the type of passion that borders on obsession, and Johnson is willing to acknowledge that he takes things a bit far. The shirts are one thing. There's also the FIFA obsession that has seen him challenge all comers on social media. There are random trips around the world to attend games or meet his biggest heroes. He's ended relationships because of the sport because, if you can't understand it, you can't understand him.

One of the things Johnson has struggled with most, though, is conveying that passion. It's not something he can put into words. Try as he might, he can't make people understand. He believes that you have to experience it and you have to feel it for yourself. Until then, you'll probably keep on thinking he's crazy.

"I can tell you about a rollercoaster at Disneyworld," he explains, "And tell you about how f***ing great it was, but until you get on that rollercoaster yourself, you'll never understand what it means."

This year, Johnson is doing his best to welcome as many as he can onto that rollercoaster. The former NFL wide receiver is launching The Late Run with Ochocinco on Feb. 26, a show that gives him the chance to do what he does best: talk. The topic will, of course, be soccer, but if you follow the sport, you know that talk about soccer can quickly become conversations about life. The sport lives in the intersection of culture, athleticism, art, and emotion. That's why Johnson loves it so much. To him, it's not just a game; it's something captivating.

"When you watch the beautiful game, and you watch it in its truest, purest form, it's like watching art," he says. "It's dope and, unless you're a fan of the game in general, it's hard to understand. Once you understand the game, you can see how that art comes to fruition as teams play."

Johnson considers himself something of an artist, but most of all, he considers himself a fan. Now, via The Late Run, he'll get to live out something of a childhood dream in a way that only he can.

  • FC Barcelona v Inter Miami CF - Pre-Season friendlyGetty Images Sport

    'I really love the game'

    It all started back in 80s in the living room of grandpa's house. Young Chad was being, well, Young Chad, which meant he needed some attention or entertainment. His grandma sent him to sit with his grandfather, who happened to be watching soccer on TV. It was at that point that Johnson saw the man who would change his perspective on sports: Diego Maradona.

    "I kept hearing that name over and over," he says. "I didn't know what I was watching. I had no idea what was going on, but I said, 'Papa, that's what I want to play'. Obviously, he said, 'Yeah, please', because there wasn't soccer like that where we lived in Miami in the 80s. I just never had the resources or the access to do so. For me and my circumstances, my way out was playing football, but the love of the game never changed and the knowledge and understanding got better over the years."

    Johnson, of course, did pretty well playing football. He was a six-time Pro Bowler and a three-time first-team All-Pro. He became one of the NFL's most beloved and criticized players throughout his 11-year career, earning a reputation for over-the-top celebrations and wild interviews. Ultimately, Johnson's biggest quest during his playing career was to make football fun. He did that and more, and has continued on with life in the same way since his football career ended.

    That fun has, largely, brought him back to his first love: the other football. He talks about soccer more than football these days. He spends most of his free time playing FIFA, watching games, and chasing exotic jerseys to add to his collection. The moment he hung his helmet up, he was able to chase his other passion: soccer.

    "I think the fact that I was never able to play is why I'm so passionate about it now," he says. "I'm more enthusiastic about it than I am about football. I can sit here and talk soccer all day, and I can talk about it way better than I talk about football.

    "I really love the game. I will leave a relationship for it. If you don't have an understanding of why I get up at seven in the morning to watch the Premier League, we can't be together. This is something that I love and is a part of my life. So why not start a podcast with it? I have one with Shannon [Sharpe], the Nightcap, but that's football and cultural events. I wanted something of my own where I could talk about what I love."

    Enter The Late Run, which gives Johnson the platform and freedom to put his fandom out there for all to see.

  • The Late Run studio shotGOAL

    Star-studded lineup

    The guest list for The Late Run is a chaotic one that captures celebrities from all walks of life. Comedians, NFL legends, USWNT stars, soccer icons - all are participating and, most importantly in Johnson's mind, all are discussing their own feelings about the beautiful game.

    "Having the Late Run and giving people access to people who play the game is great," he says. "It's just about talking soccer, but also about having people on that know nothing about the game, sitting them down and showing them why they should watch, why they should be passionate and enthusiastic about the World Cup coming or just the game in general."

    Johnson expects to have all different types of people on The Late Run, which is cohosted with FootballCo's Raheem Taylor-Parkes, himself a former professional player. The show uses soccer as the centerpiece to talk about culture and passion, which is something Johnson feels very connected to.

    In terms of guests, the show has already had the likes of Bert Kreischer, Rio Ferdinand, Rick Ross, Gerard Pique and Midge Purce on to talk soccer, but there are two obvious dream guests that Johnson hopes to one day sit down with.

    "It would probably be [Lionel] Messi and Cristiano [Ronaldo]," he says. "That's the cream of the crop. Obviously, I have a great relationship with so many players. I can pick up my phone and call, although travel is a little bit more difficult, but I'd love to sit with Cristiano and Messi. Messi might be difficult, but Cristiano is someone that I've had a relationship with for years. I think he might do me that favor, because he understands how much I love the beautiful game just from being around me through the years."

  • Chad Johnson, Sporting KCGetty

    Connecting with football icons

    Johnson has met both Messi and Ronaldo. He's met countless soccer stars throughout his travels and, even now, having spent so many years among elite athletes in the NFL, he still finds himself getting goosebumps around soccer's most mythical heroes.

    One such instance happened recently in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Johnson was in attendance to watch the Kings League and, during his adventure, was able to meet the Brazilian baller he'd always wanted to talk to: Ronaldo.

    "I finally met him at Kings League in Brazil, and when he walked out, I was like, 'Oh snap'," Johnson says. "Whether it was the current or former players, he was the last one left that I wanted to meet. Him and Neymar, and I met them within an hour span. It was unbelievable. At this point, I've met everybody.

    "To be able to bridge that gap, going from football and using my leverage and resources to meet these people in person, it's crazy. I don't talk their head off, but I want them to get a better understanding of how much I love their craft and love what they've been able to do. I was a kid watching some of them. That part of this is great."

    While Johnson never reached that level in his soccer career, he does want it known that he does have a little bit of talent himself. He trialed with Sporting KC during the NFL lockout in 2011 and played for Boca Raton FC in the NPSL as well. This summer, he'll return to The Soccer Tournament to play with Villarreal's team after previously playing for a Cincinnati-based FC Nati. 

    "Nobody ever asks me how good I've gotten over the years," he says. "My comparison, the person my game is comparable to? I'd probably be Mario Balotelli out there."

    Johnson does wish he could have played at that level, even if his NFL career is a pretty damn good compromise. The one thing he's most jealous of? The atmosphere, something he struggled to put into words.

  • Ochocinco Late RunGOAL

    'There's nothing like it'

    Brazil isn't the only stop on Johnson's world tour to enjoy the sport he loves. He's flown all over to watch the biggest games, whether that be Champions League clashes, World Cup games, or Messi mania in his hometown of Miami.

    There's one game that Johnson has attended that stands out, though, and it's one that any real soccer fan will agree with Johnson's take on: Boca Juniors vs River Plate.

    "Amazing," he says. "There's nothing like it. El Clásico, London Derby - nothing compares to River Plate and Boca Juniors. If we could get that kind of atmosphere at NFL games...damn."

    One of Johnson's biggest goals with the show is to convince people to feel that for themselves. He can explain it endlessly and, trust him, he's tried, but there's something unique about feeling the crowd bounce or leaping into the euphoria of a goal. Those moments transcend, and Johnson thinks everyone needs to be a part of them at least once in their lives. 

    He bets that if you do it once, though, you'll probably be back.

    "There's nothing I can say to your face that will make you say that you have to see this," he says. "You won't do this because Chad says so. I need to get people into that environment. I need them to feel that atmosphere. That's it. If I can get your body into a stadium, you'll feel that energy. There are certain things that people can explain to you from A-Z, but until you experience it, you won't get it. 

    "Once you're in that atmosphere, the sport sells itself. That's why I'm so glad the World Cup is coming. That's why I'm so glad we're starting this show."

  • FBL-FRIENDLY-FC BARCELONA-REAL MADRIDAFP

    Chasing success

    Johnson has that goal to collect as many shirts as possible. He's making progress. He recently picked up a few vintage kits in Brazil, and they've already been added right into the mix, much to the approval of social media.

    That is, of course, not the goal that gets him out of the bet in the morning, and it's not the reason he's doing this show. There are a million reasons to start a podcast: money, exposure, access. Johnson already has all three. So what's the reason for doing this? Why does Johnson want to do The Late Run? The answer is simple: because he cares, and this is his way of doing one of the things he loves doing most.

    "What would make me proud would be to have my voice heard," he says. "I have a platform and I'm using it. My voice has always been heard when it comes to being enthusiastic about the game, but now I have a different outlet to do so. Success for me is just being able to do that. I don't care who listens or watches, but it's something that I'll always be passionate about, whether people are watching or not. Just talking about the beautiful game? That's success, to me."

    He hopes to talk with plenty of people in the future, people who care about all of this as much as he does and people who don't care at all. It's all the same to Johnson. As long as he's talking soccer, he's happy, and there's plenty to talk about as he continues his quest to make the rest of the world as crazy as he is. 

    The rollercoaster is leaving the station and Johnson is welcoming everyone else on.

    The Late Run with Ochocinco debuts on Feb. 26. Catch weekly episodes on YouTube: @thelaterunshow, or Apple and Spotify podcasts. 

