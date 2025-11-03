+18 | Play Responsibly | T&C's Apply | Commercial Content | Publishing Principles
Tom Hindle

The Euro XI: Man United make magic, Arsenal are still the set piece geniuses and Liverpool's Mohamed Salah scores again

GOAL US unpacks the main weekend storylines from the Premier League, La Liga and other top competitions in The Euro XI

Thanks for finally waking up, Premier League. In the takes economy of sports, it all seemed that this thing was rather boring. Arsenal, we were told, were strolling to the title. Man United are just plain bad. Liverpool are finished. All three of those things may yet be true, of course, but this weekend served up a little variety.

Arsenal are still very good, and have the upper hand early on. But United have some real fight and verve in them. Liverpool, meanwhile, remembered how to win a football match, which you'd imagine is fairly refreshing for those of a Liverpudlian persuasion.

Elsewhere on the continent, things are sort of cruising along. El Clasico last week suggested that there is a real gap between Real Madrid and Barcelona this year (Madrid issued a 2-1 battering). But the Blaugrana won this week, and got their season back on track before it could careen out of control.

And then, in Germany, there was simply some truly rude behavior from Bayern Munich, who are making a mockery of their league.

GOAL US presents The Euro XI, with 11 key observations from the weekend.
    1Mo Salah is back

    So much for being "washed." OK, Mo Salah hasn't been great for a while now. There have been some loose touches, some uncharacteristic misses, a bit of selfish play that was unlike the winger who was in with a shot of the Ballon d'Or last year.

    Claiming he is "back!!!" in full might be a bit much, but he got himself on the scoresheet against Aston Villa, and looked a real menace for the first time in months, leading the way Liverpool's surprisingly comfortable 2-0 win

    2Man United, comeback kings?

    Do we exist in a universe in which Manchester United are good at football now? Ruben Amorim supposedly has three years to get it right, which is a long time in the Man United universe.

    True or not, he's certainly showing that he can conjure a few performances out of this markedly imperfect team. The latest one? A 2-2 draw at Nottingham Forest, complete with a cracking Amad Diallo equalizer. There might just be a team here.

    3Chelsea win (very) ugly

    Chelsea-Tottenham is meant to be chippy. It's one of those fixtures in the Premier League that doesn't necessarily have a geographical rivalry, nor a singular point of tension. Rather, it's just always angry. But it's usually also quite good, a truly high standard of football to match the vitriol. 

    Well, this one was just plain bad. Spurs and Chelsea played out a miserable contest over the weekend. Chelsea won it, and just about deserved to do so - with Moises Caicedo making a decent case for the arbitrary "best midfielder in the Premier League" title. 

    4Arsenal and set-piece goals strike again

    How do you win if you don't have time to train? The answer, for Arsenal at least, is to squeeze every last drop of quality you can out of the controllable. Welcome to the world of set pieces, where the ugly becomes your biggest advantage. And the Gunners are the kings of it all, a nightmare to deal with from dead ball situations.

    They delivered again against Burnley, scoring from one set piece and then strolling their way to a 2-0 win. Declan Rice was among the goals in a prancy midfield role - something that suits him wonderfully. But most impressive? They allowed just one shot on goal. If defense wins championships, then Arsenal have placed themself in a good spot.

    5Erling Haaland knows he is a robot

    What can you even do when Erling Haaland is in moods like this? Pray? Give up? Both? Or maybe you just watch and try not to get absolutely battered.

    City carved a really good Bournemouth team to bits with Haaland alone. He scored twice and could've had one or two more. This is the difference with him. City can be short of their best and still make things look very, very easy. 

    6Kylian Mbappe is mastering football...

    Speaking of ridiculous forwards, who knew it would be so simple to get Mbappe to stay in a central position? And just how good he would be if he did? Mbappe bagged twice for Los Blancos against Valencia before very generously passing up a chance to bag a hat-trick by giving a penalty to Vinicius Jr. Madrid are humming, and this looks an awful lot like Ballon d'Or form. 

    7...but Vinicius Jr is certainly is not

    There is one issue, though: Vinicius just can't get going. Whether it be the fact that he's still not fully fit, or the obvious issue that he is playing second fiddle, the Brazilian hasn't yet found his stride. That much was clear Saturday, when he fired a penalty into the grateful arms of the keeper. Madrid still won, but it was far from impressive from Vini. 

    8Barca rebound in style

    The Clasico defeat was a bad one for Barca. They went into the game with injuries to deal with, but still figured to give Madrid a game. Instead, they rather collapsed, and deserved the loss. Hansi Flick's side needed a rebound performance, and provided just that with a 3-1 win over lowly Elche.

    Lamine Yamal was sharper, Marcus Rashford bagged, and they looked far more comfortable. La Liga will be tough this year, but this felt like an important response to getting punched in the face. 

    9Bayern don't rate Leverkusen - but it doesn't matter

    Is it disrespectful to play one of your closest rivals and put out, effectively, a B team for the game? Bayern benched a handful of their big guns - including Harry Kane - and still battered Leverkusen, 3-0.

    In a sense, this was smart game management from Vincent Kompany. There are a lot of games to play, and his main man could do with saving his legs here and there. But it all felt like a statement of intent, along the lines of "Yeah, I can beat you with (some of) my backups." 

    10Juve get their new manager bounce

    Igor Tudor was always an interesting fit at Juventus. He played some really enticing football in the French league, and with a load of interesting attacking players, had the chance to do so again in Italy. But he fell into the Serie A trap of being as boring as humanly possible.

    Well, Juve went winless in eight, and he was always going to be shown the door. New manager Luciano Spalletti wasn't exactly tactically revolutionary in his first game in charge, but he did encourage a bit more expression. It all resulted in a much-needed 2-1 win. Maybe do that again next week, lads?

    11Milan play out Serie A's worst nightmare... and win

    Milan did something horrific this weekend. They played open football. They tallied 17 shots, and created masterfully. But Roma managed 20. This was a frantic thing that somehow finished just 1-0 Milan. Turns out frenetic soccer might not be so bad, after all.