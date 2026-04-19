'That's where Cristiano Ronaldo played!' - Endrick reveals 'affection' for Man Utd as Real Madrid loanee drops Premier League transfer hint

Endrick also admitted that he fielded interest from the Premier League in January, before his move to Lyon. “Yes, there was interest from English clubs, and from Italy and Germany too,” he said. “Some very good clubs showed interest, but it’s not necessary to mention names. I thank them for their interest. I have God in my life and when I heard about the English clubs that were interested, I didn’t hear God telling me it was the destination at that moment, and neither did my wife. When you get married, you know who’s really in charge! [Laughs] So it’s important to listen to her opinion. But when the name Lyon appeared, both my wife and I felt the touch of God. If one day I go to the Premier League, then it will not only be my decision, it will be something God places in my path.”



