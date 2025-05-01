Teun Koopmeiners Juventus Lecce Serie AGetty
Rahul Chalke

Teun Koopmeiners salary: How much does Juventus star earn per week and annually in Serie A?

FinanceSerie AJuventusT. Koopmeiners

Everything you need to know about Teun Koopmeiners' salary details playing for Juventus

Dutch midfielder Teun Koopmeiners joined Juventus for a relatively high price in the summer of 2024, having previously spent three seasons with Atalanta, where he played a key role in leading the Serie A side to a Europa League win in the 2023-24 season.

Koopmeiners signed a five-year contract with Juve, keeping him at the Allianz Stadium until 2028.

In addition to being a vital part of the Juventus squad, Koopmeiners is also one of the highest-paid players at the club.

Article continues below

But exactly how much does he earn?

GOAL delved into the numbers with Capology and found out!

*Salaries are gross

Next Match