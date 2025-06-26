'Doesn't sit well with me' - Teddy Sheringham blasts Marcus Rashford to Barcelona transfer rumours and claims Man Utd outcast should not be rewarded for 'downing tools' M. Rashford Aston Villa Barcelona LaLiga Transfers

Teddy Sheringham has hit out at Marcus Rashford’s links to Barcelona, insisting the Manchester United forward should not be rewarded with a dream move after reportedly downing tools last season. The ex-England striker believes Rashford hasn’t earned such a switch and is making a big mistake trying to force an exit.