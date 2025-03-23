'Tactical preparation is important' - Apple TV's Taylor Twellman critical of Mauricio Pochettino's USMNT tactics and training methods after loss to Panama
The well-known broadcaster believes that while some blame does lie on the players, Pochettino’s methods are at fault for the USMNT’s 1-0 loss
- Twellman questions Pochettino's tactical approach and player preparation
- USMNT's lackluster performance raises concerns about World Cup readiness
- Pochettino’s side face Canada in the third-place playoff