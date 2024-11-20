Capitalizing on his opportunity, Tanner Tessmann was the surprise winner of Mauricio Pochettino's USMNT camp - so where can the midfielder go from here?

Tessmann was quietly one of the USMNT's best performers, as the midfielder had the perfect breakout camp to close 2024

ST. LOUIS - Six months ago, Tanner Tessmann was a young midfielder simply trying to make his way. Alongside U.S. men's national team teammate Gianluca Busio, he was looking to guide Venezia back to Serie A - with one eye also on the Olympics, where Tessmann would look to represent his country in France.

Much has changed in six months. Promotion, Olympics, transfer, a USMNT chance - Tessmann is now in a very different place than he was just earlier this year. His performances in the USMNT's quarterfinal victories over Jamaica in the last week provided more evidence of that. After those games, it became pretty clear: Tessmann has arrived.

"I think he's doing a great job," U.S. defender Antonee Robinson said of Tessmann. "Obviously, coming off his move and changing environment, he's getting used to a lot of new things, but, from when he first came into camp to where he is now, I see a big change in him confidence-wise. His quality is showing through."

It took a stroke of luck to get him here. Tessmann only joined Mauricio Pochettino's squad in October as an injury replacement but, in November, he capitalized on his chance. Handed starts in both games against Jamaica, Tessmann was quietly one of the USMNT's best performers, setting him up for more in the future. If Tessmann can keep the level he showed against Jamaica, he'll be in prime position for the CONCACAF Nation's League semifinals in March, as the midfielder put forth the perfect breakout camp to close 2024.