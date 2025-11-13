Under the current model, viewers must pay $14.99 monthly or $99 annually for MLS Season Pass on top of an Apple TV subscription to access all matches. The revised agreement will integrate all MLS content directly into the standard Apple TV service, which costs $12.99 monthly or $99 annually. The shift follows Apple's decision to make the 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs available to all Apple TV subscribers without a Season Pass - effectively soft-launching the new approach.
‘Takes that vision to the next level’ - MLS, Apple to end Season Pass after 2025 as all matches move to Apple TV in 2026
Apple TV+ restructuring removes paywall
Timing aligns with World Cup preparations
The timing positions MLS to capitalize on the momentum building toward the 2026 FIFA World Cup, co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico. By removing the additional paywall, MLS and Apple are creating an opportunity to significantly expand the league’s audience during a period when soccer interest in North America is expected to reach unprecedented levels. The change also reflects Apple’s evolving sports strategy - which now includes live MLS rights, Friday Night Baseball, and newly acquired Formula 1 rights in the U.S.
Framed as a major step in widening the league’s global reach, MLS Commissioner Don Garber emphasized that the agreement aligns with the league’s long-term vision of delivering a more accessible and unified viewing experience for supporters.
“Our partnership with Apple has always been about innovating for our fans,” Garber said in the press release. “Bringing every MLS match to Apple TV takes that vision to the next level by making it easier than ever for fans everywhere to watch, connect, and be part of the game.”
Apple’s Eddy Cue echoed that sentiment, highlighting the appeal of bringing all MLS games together on a single platform alongside the company’s growing library of original programming.
“We’re thrilled to bring MLS to more fans around the world next season on Apple TV,” Cue said. “Every match, all in one place, alongside incredible Apple Originals - it’s a win for fans everywhere.”
Shift in MLS's strategy
Under the new arrangement, Apple TV subscribers will gain access to every regular-season match, the annual Leagues Cup tournament, the MLS All-Star Game, the Michelob Ultra Campeones Cup, and the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs without paying the additional fee. Studio programming and on-demand content will continue to be included, with no blackouts - a key feature MLS and Apple have maintained since the partnership began.
Apple also confirmed that Apple TV subscriptions will be bundled into full-season ticket packages for the 2026 MLS season, allowing club season-ticket holders automatic access to all matches. The move consolidates MLS into a single streaming destination available on all Apple TV–supported devices in more than 100 countries and regions.
MLS making significant changes
In addition to this announcement, the league also announced on Thursday that it has changed its league calendar to better align with the schedules of top leagues around the world. There are also reports that it will consider changes to its structure as well.