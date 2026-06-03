Shock as Switzerland's star forward Breel Embolo is stopped from travelling to United States for World Cup due to visa issue
Visa complications halt Embolo flight
The Switzerland national team was dealt a major blow on Tuesday morning when it was revealed that Breel Embolo’s ESTA authorisation - the automated system used for international visitors entering the US - had been placed under administrative review. The news came as a shock to the Swiss camp, as the 29-year-old is considered a vital cog in their attacking machine as they prepare for the 2026 finals.
The Swiss federation released a detailed statement explaining the timeline of the disruption, stating: "Unfortunately, Breel Embolo is currently unable to travel to the United States with the team. His ESTA authorisation had been approved until this morning. However, at 10:30am, we were informed that his ESTA application had been placed under further review."
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Reason why Embolo visa issue has resurfaced
The sudden review of Embolo's eligibility to enter the United States appears to stem from a legal matter dating back several years. The Rennes attacker was involved in an altercation in Basel in 2018, which eventually led to a Swiss court ruling in 2023. Embolo was convicted of making multiple threats and was subsequently handed a suspended fine following the incident.
While the forward had previously entered the US without issue for a series of friendlies against Mexico and the United States in June 2025, a recent decision not to appeal the verdict further has made the judgement final. This finalised legal status appears to have triggered the red flag within the US immigration system, leading to the current standoff just days before the tournament begins.
Federation remains hopeful of resolution
Despite the setback, the Swiss Football Association remains optimistic that their leading man will be able to join the camp before their opening fixture. Officials are reportedly in constant dialogue with the relevant US authorities to clear the administrative hurdle and ensure the striker can participate in his third career World Cup tournament.
"We are currently in contact with the relevant authorities and expect that Breel will either join the team later today or travel tomorrow and join the squad then," the federation added in their official statement. The team's social media accounts also showed solidarity, posting a picture from the team plane with the message: "One seat empty, but not for long. See you soon Breel Embolo."
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Crucial month ahead for Switzerland
Switzerland are scheduled to begin their group stage campaign on June 13 against Qatar in Santa Clara. With further matches against Bosnia and Herzegovina in Inglewood and co-hosts Canada in Vancouver, every training session is vital. Embolo, who has netted 23 goals in 85 caps for his country, is indispensable to Yakin’s tactical plans for these high-stakes encounters.