Sweden boss gives update on injured Alexander Isak and Dejan Kulusevki before crucial World Cup play-offs
The long road back for Kulusevski
Kulusevski’s fitness is of particular concern, having missed the entirety of the current domestic campaign following major patella surgery last May. Potter admitted that he is currently relying on hope while the medical staff work around the clock to have his talismans available. "Right now we're just keeping our fingers crossed and hopefully we can get some of those guys back," he said. "But if not, we have to find a solution with the guys that are available."
The 25-year-old’s rehabilitation has been described as a "rollercoaster" process by those close to him. Before his recent departure, former Tottenham manager Thomas Frank provided insight into the complexity of the Swedish midfielder's recovery, explaining: "It's a complicated injury, where it’s important to make sure there’s no pain in the knee. That’s why he got an injection and it hopefully will help. So in three to four weeks’ time, he’ll be on the grass pain-free." However, Kulusevski was recently spotted traveling to Barcelona for further medical consultations, suggesting his return is not imminent.
Isak's recovery timeline remains uncertain
The situation regarding Isak is equally troubling. The prolific £125 million striker has been sidelined since December after suffering a fibula fracture during a match at Tottenham. Arne Slot recently provided a cautious update on the forward's progress, indicating he is only in the early stages of physical exertion.
“With Alex, I think he has been on the pitch now, not with his football shoes but with his running shoes, for the first time this week," Slot revealed. This assessment suggests the upcoming play-off fixture might come slightly too soon for him to feature.
Crucial importance to the national cause
The potential absence of these two players is a massive tactical and leadership blow. Kulusevski had become a central figure in the national setup, captaining the team in five of their six Nations League matches prior to his surgery. His last appearance for his country was a masterclass in November 2024, netting twice and providing an assist in a 6-0 demolition of Azerbaijan. If both stars remain on the treatment table, Potter will be forced to look deep into his squad to find the goals and creativity needed to overcome a resilient Ukraine side and keep their qualifying campaign alive.
What's next for Sweden?
Sweden are looking to book their ticket to the 2026 World Cup finals via the European play-off route. The Scandinavian outfit, who were runners-up in the 1958 edition, are competing in Path 2 of the play-offs, with the ultimate winner set to join Group F alongside Japan, Netherlands and Tunisia. Their quest to qualify for the 13th time in their history and return to American soil, where they famously secured a third-place finish in 1994, begins with a semi-final showdown against Ukraine on March 26 in Valencia. Should they overcome this initial hurdle, Sweden will host the decisive final on March 31 in Solna, facing either Poland or Albania for a coveted spot at the global showpiece.