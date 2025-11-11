Sven-Goran Eriksson's luxury lakeside mansion sold in cut-price deal as family left fighting to pay off late ex-England manager's debts

Former England boss Eriksson, who passed away at the age of 76 in August 2024 after a battle against pancreatic cancer, left behind a huge amount of debt, which his family is struggling to pay off. In March this year, Eriksson's partner Yaniseth Alcides and children Lina and Johan organised an auction of his collection of memorabilia. They sold off several valuable collectables, including his Armani suit from the Three Lions’ round of 16 match at the 2006 World Cup, with hand-written team notes still in the pocket. The family raised a total of £140,000 to help settle the debts.
According to The Sun, Eriksson owed the UK taxman £7.4 million and an additional £1m in other debts. Now, his luxurious lakeside mansion in Torsby, Varmland, in his native Sweden, has been sold for £1.3m. The family had initially put the property on the market with a valuation of £2m, but later slashed the price by £400,000 to attract bidders. Eventually, an anonymous e-commerce businesswoman bought the house.