'Environment is suiting him' - Antony told permanent Real Betis transfer the best move forward with Man Utd reject back to his best on loan in Spain
Manchester United legend Gary Pallister has advised Red Devils loanee Antony to stay at Real Betis by agreeing a permanent transfer to the side.
- Antony told to sign permanent deal with Real Betis
- Has impressed a lot after leaving United on a loan
- Man Utd may ask for a massive fee for the Brazilian