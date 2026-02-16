'Like a striker!' - Benfica goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin reveals 'crazy' emotion of scoring vs Real Madrid and praises Thibaut Courtois for classy gesture after shock win

The Ukrainian stopper sparked wild celebrations with his surprising last-minute goal as the Portuguese side sealed a dramatic victory against the Spanish giants. The win sealed Benfica's place in the Champions League play-off round, finishing 24th to occupy the final spot that guarantees a place in the knockout stage. Reflecting on his transformation from shot-stopper to clinical finisher, Trubin admitted: "Since I started to play football, when I was six, I worked hard and did everything to stop goals. Now, after one moment, a lot of people know me because I scored a goal."
He remains stunned by the public reaction. "It’s still crazy for me," he said. "Still, sometimes, I can’t believe it happened. Today I finished training and a fan stopped me for a photo — they said, ‘Good goal’. That’s never happened before. That moment will always be with me."