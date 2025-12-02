Steven Gerrard told to remain on standby ahead of potential Liverpool return as pressure continues to mount on Arne Slot

Ferdinand said on his Rio Ferdinand Presents YouTube channel: “I was sitting there saying to him [Gerrard] over some food the other day, ‘Listen, you need to sharpen your tools, mate.

“Sharpen the tools and get them ready because you could be going back in as interim boss.’ That’s what I was thinking.

“There was so many games coming up, I was just thinking I don’t see Slot getting through all of these games in good enough condition. And I think the pressure from the terraces and the fanbase might be too much and they might make a decision.

“In that climate someone like Steven Gerrard sitting there, a legend of the club, forget his tenures at different clubs. A legend at the football club ready to come in and steady the ship for them.

“I wouldn’t have been surprised if Steven Gerrard would have gotten a call.”

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!