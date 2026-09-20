'You cannot play just one half!' – Claude Makelele and Steve McManaman drop harsh Real Madrid verdict

Real Madrid legends Steve McManaman and Claude Makelele joined ESPN FC to dissect the tactical challenges facing Los Blancos ahead of Sunday's derby against Atletico Madrid at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano. With league leaders Barcelona six points ahead, both former stars declared defeat completely unacceptable.

Diego Simeone's hosts trail Real Madrid by just two points, making victory vital for both capital clubs.

The Galactico pair insisted that maintaining championship momentum requires an immediate statement performance away from home.



