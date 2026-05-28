Steve Clarke stays! Scotland boss signs contract extension ahead of World Cup

The Scottish FA has moved decisively to secure the future of the national team by handing Clarke a new deal that extends well beyond his current commitments. Already regarded as the nation's most successful head coach in the modern era, Clarke’s influence will now stretch until FIFA’s centenary edition of the World Cup in four years’ time, ensuring total stability for the national setup.
This landmark agreement ensures that Clarke will be at the helm not only for the upcoming tournament in the USA, Mexico and Canada but also for the Euro 2028 campaign, which is set to be co-hosted by the UK, Ireland, Scotland and Wales. The former Kilmarnock boss has transformed the fortunes of the national side since taking over seven years ago, making this extension a popular move among the faithful.