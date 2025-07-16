State of the USMNT - Goalkeepers: Matt Freese ascends at Gold Cup, while minutes matter more than pedigree for Matt Turner

With the 2026 World Cup less than a year away, GOAL looks at the state of the shot-stoppers vying for a spot next summer

With the Gold cup complete and the World Cup on the horizon, there are still more questions than answers at the U.S. men's national team's goalkeeper position. Traditionally a position of strength for the USMNT, goalkeeper remains a major talking point at the moment - one that was furthered, but not ended, by an interesting summer run.

At the Gold Cup, USMNT boss Mauricio Pochettino surprised many by sticking with one player, Matt Freese, throughout the tournament. Matt Turner, the incumbent, watched from the bench. As a result, the U.S. didn't eliminate contenders from the goalkeeper race but, instead, added them, making it even more complicated as they head into the home stretch of this World Cup cycle.

Currently, there are options, both veteran and inexperienced, in this pool, and all of them will believe they have a chance at making it onto the World Cup roster. Three will be included, but only one will start, and the races are heating up for each of the spots heading into next summer.

Post-Gold Cup, GOAL is looking at the state of the USMNT, analyzing the positional battles that will ultimately define next summer's team. First up: goalkeepers.