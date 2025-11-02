Spurs & Chelsea go head-to-head again! London rivals poised to battle for Porto striker Samu Aghehowa with former boss Andre Villas-Boas willing to sanction €80m exit

The Blues were linked with a move for the young Spanish striker in the summer of 2024 and had even agreed to pay £35 million ($44m) to secure his transfer but the move collapsed at the last moment after Aghehowa failed his medical test, following sustaining an ankle injury. The youngster returned to Atletico Madrid before being shipped off to FC Porto.
Aghehowa enjoyed a stellar debut campaign in Portugal as he scored 27 goals across all competitions and provided three assists. In the 2025-26 season, the 21-year-old has scored nine goals in 11 appearances. As Aghehowa continues with stunning form, he has attracted interest from Chelsea, alongside Tottenham Hotspur, according to Correio da Manha.