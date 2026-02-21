'Spurs have a blueprint!' - Tottenham backed to spring shock on Arsenal in north London derby as Igor Tudor prepares for first game in charge
The Tudor era begins at Spurs
Tudor is preparing for his first game as Tottenham boss as he comes up against Mikel Arteta's Gunners on Sunday. Spurs head into the match perilously close to the relegation zone and still searching for a first Premier League win in 2026. Yet Arsenal have also struggled to convince in recent weeks. The Gunners threw away a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 with bottom side Wolves last time out and have won just three of their last seven Premier League matches.
Tottenham's new boss has been in confident mood ahead of the game. He told reporters: "For this start, you know, what I said before, we need to become a team, we need to become a group of the people who are available, who will give something more, who will not watch themselves, but each other, to help them. So this is, for me, basic, and after, all the quality can come out, because this is a team that is full of quality, I believe, full of talented players, with good motor engines, I like to say, the legs who can run, you know. So, there is plenty of potential. So, to come out of this potential, some basic things need to be done.”
Spurs backed to shock Arsenal
Crouch is also feeling confident and, speaking exclusively to Paddy Power, said: “It’s a tough first game for Igor Tudor, but will Spurs get that new manager bounce? It felt like a bizarre appointment but like I say, I’ve enjoyed his press conferences, I’ve enjoyed the way he talks. I don’t think he’ll be afraid to drop people, to make big calls, but there’s no denying he’s up against it.
“To draw against Wolves is a poor result for Arsenal. City have hit form too, they would have been sitting there in midweek watching that Wolves game and licking their lips. The 94th minute equaliser did feel like a really big moment. If they win the league then the Brentford draw will be seen as a good point, but you look at it now and it’s 100% two points dropped.
“There will be a nervousness to Arsenal and what Spurs have got now is a blueprint of how to cope with Arsenal. Brentford certainly I thought were tactically fantastic, because they just sat deep, hit them on the break, were physical, and made the most of their set pieces. That’s the blueprint Spurs can look to. I definitely give them more of a chance than I did before the Brentford game.
“I do still think Arsenal will get the result. It’ll be tighter than I imagined a few weeks ago. If Spurs go and get a result then Man City will be looking in a mighty strong position.”
Relegation not an option for Spurs
Crouch also feels there is no chance that Spurs can be relegated, adding: "Realistically, he’s got to try and push for the top 10. I don’t think relegation is an issue, I really don’t. I don’t believe in that. Although the points would suggest they’re in trouble, I just don’t believe that can happen. Success for Tudor is just winning games of football at the moment, there isn’t any pressure on him to get into Europe or any real pressure to get Spurs into the top 10. It’s just to consolidate their position, to win games and to look good doing it."
What comes next?
After starting his Tottenham career against Arsenal, Tudor will then go on to face Fulham, Crystal Palace, Liverpool and Nottingham Forest in the Premier League in March. Tudor and Tottenham will also discover their opponents in the last 16 of the Champions League when the draw is made at the end of this month.