Spend again! Why Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney don’t have to be ‘careful’ in transfer window – with Wrexham co-owners backed to invest ‘heavily’
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are being backed to invest “heavily” at Wrexham, with there no need to be “careful” until reaching the Championship.
- Red Dragons have bounced into League One
- Need to reinforce in order to be competitive
- Hollywood co-chairmen make funds available