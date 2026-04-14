Spectacular solution to the Dzeko succession: Schalke 04 reportedly closing in on former Manchester United striker

Schalke are currently battling for promotion to the Bundesliga and sit top of the second tier. Their weekend victory in the top-of-the-table clash against Elversberg has stretched their lead to six points over the non-promotion places, while they now enjoy a five-point cushion above the relegation play-off spot.

Meanwhile, the club is weighing its options up front. Winter signing Edin Dzeko, 40, is out of contract and contemplating retirement, though Schalke wants to keep him for another year.

Niclas Füllkrug (33) has been mooted as a potential alternative since last week. Currently on loan at Milan from West Ham United, the Rossoneri are reported to have decided against exercising their purchase option for the former BVB striker, and he is not believed to be part of the Hammers’ future plans either, which could make him available this summer.

Weghorst, who hails from Borne, roughly 120 kilometres from Gelsenkirchen, is already familiar with the Bundesliga. He plied his trade for VfL Wolfsburg from 2018 to 2022 and spent the 2023/24 campaign on loan at TSG Hoffenheim. In recent years he has also played for Manchester United, Burnley and Besiktas.

In 2024 he moved from Burnley to Ajax for around €2.4 million, where his contract also expires this summer. His next move is still undecided. This season, the 2022 World Cup veteran has been sidelined with an ankle injury and has made 29 competitive appearances, scoring eight goals and providing three assists.