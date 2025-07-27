'It's special' - Mikel Arteta raves about Max Dowman after 15-year-old steals the show for Arsenal in pre-season win over Newcastle

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta was full of praise for teenage sensation Max Dowman after the 15-year-old delivered a standout display in a pre-season win over Newcastle. Dowman won a penalty and impressed with his pace and confidence, leaving fans and coaches stunned. Arteta labelled the youngster’s impact as 'special' after a strong outing at the Singapore National Stadium.

Dowman won penalty, dazzled in pre-season against Newcastle

Arteta praises “special” performance by 15-year-old talent

Youngster quickly becoming one to watch at Arsenal